Road conditions: Traffic, repairs and incidents in our country

The republican road network in the country is passable, but traffic on the main routes remains extremely intense due to the peak summer season.

The road surfaces are dry, and traffic on the highways is being monitored intensively by traffic police teams (api.bg).

Restrictions for trucks and repairs by the RIA

To facilitate the movement of citizens over the weekend, The Agency „Road Infrastructure“ (API) introduced extraordinary temporary restrictions (offnews.bg/obshtestvo/spirat-tir-ovete-po-kliuchovi-magistrali-v-petak-i-nedelia-871358.html):

Truck ban: The movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons is stopped on key routes to ease the flow of cars (fakti.bg/bulgaria/1069042-trafik-i-izvanredni-merki-po-patishtata).

The movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons is stopped on key routes to ease the flow of cars (fakti.bg/bulgaria/1069042-trafik-i-izvanredni-merki-po-patishtata). „Hemus“ Highway: There is a restriction for heavy goods vehicles in the direction of Sofia between the 47th and 30th km due to a two-way passage in the „Echemishka“ tunnel (api.bg/bg/1627541964.html). The alternative bypass route is along the I-1 Botevgrad road – Sofia.

There is a restriction for heavy goods vehicles in the direction of Sofia between the 47th and 30th km due to a two-way passage in the „Echemishka“ tunnel (api.bg/bg/1627541964.html). The alternative bypass route is along the I-1 Botevgrad road – Sofia. „Trakia“ Highway: Drivers should drive with increased caution in certain sections due to scheduled and emergency repairs to the pavement (fakti.bg/bulgaria/1069042-trafik-i-izvanredni-merki-po-patishtata).

The situation at the border crossings (BCPs)

According to General Directorate “Border Police“, the situation at the checkpoint is dynamic (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1172796-intensivno-e-dvizhenieto-na-granichniya-punkt-kapitan-andreevo-za-leki-avtomob):

Turkish border: Extremely intense traffic is observed at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ for cars at both counters (entrance and exit).

Extremely intense traffic is observed at the border checkpoint “Kapitan Andreevo“ for cars at both counters (entrance and exit). Serbian border: Traffic is heavy at the checkpoint “Kalotina“ at the entrance for passenger cars due to the transiting foreign citizens (armymedia.bg/2026/07/19/intensiv-e-trafikat-na-granichnitye-p-5/).

Traffic is heavy at the checkpoint “Kalotina“ at the entrance for passenger cars due to the transiting foreign citizens (armymedia.bg/2026/07/19/intensiv-e-trafikat-na-granichnitye-p-5/). Romanian border: Traffic on the Danube bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1172796-intenzivno-e-dvizhenieto-na-granichniya-punkt-kapitan-andreevo-za-leki-avtomob). However, the Svishtov - Zimnich ferry connection has temporarily suspended operations due to the critically low level of the Danube River (mvr.bg/gdgp/информацион-център/прессър/ежедневен-трафик-по-гКПП).

Traffic on the Danube bridge near Ruse – Giurgiu is operating normally in both lanes (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1172796-intenzivno-e-dvizhenieto-na-granichniya-punkt-kapitan-andreevo-za-leki-avtomob). However, the Svishtov - Zimnich ferry connection has temporarily suspended operations due to the critically low level of the Danube River (mvr.bg/gdgp/информацион-център/прессър/ежедневен-трафик-по-гКПП). Greek border: Traffic is within normal limits for weekends (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1172796-intezivno-e-dvizhenieto-na-granichniya-punkt-kapitan-andreevo-za-leki-avtomob). Through the checkpoints “Makaza“, “Zlatograd“ and “Ivaylovgrad“ only vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed.

Ministry of Interior Summary: Black Statistics from the Traffic Police and the Fire Department

The National Traffic Police (Traffic Police) reports high number of incidents in the last 24 hours across the country (mvr.bg/aktuallna-informacija/patna-obstanovka). The fire department remains on full alert due to the increased risk of open-air fires (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/oficial-messages/1173426-api-ot-28-do-30-yuli-vременнo-shte-se-promenya-organizatsiyata-na-dvizhenieto-p).

╔═ ╠═ report that firefighters have responded to over 140 incident reports in the past few hours. Most of them are related to locating dry grass and debris. The authorities are appealing for absolute vigilance and a ban on lighting open fires (bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/oficial-messages/1173426-api-ot-28-do-30-yuli-vременнo-shte-se-promenya-organizatsiyata-na-dvizhenieto-p).

Wonderful conditions for tourism in the Bulgarian mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross reports very good conditions for mountain tourism in the morning hours of the day (vremeto.dir.bg/novini/mnogo-dobri-sa-usloviyata-za-turizam-v-planinite-saobshtiha-ot-planinskata-spasitelna-sluzhba-na-bchk).