Weather today, forecast for Monday, July 27: Sun with summer storms and temperatures up to 33 degrees

The weather in Bulgaria will offer classic summer dynamics. A sunny and hot morning awaits us, but in the afternoon hours temporary increases in cloudiness will pass from the northwest to the southeast, which will bring short-term precipitation and thunderstorms in places.

According to official data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), published on their website (weather.bg), maximum temperatures in most of the country will reach between 31°C and 36°C. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will read around 31°C. Atmospheric pressure will remain unchanged – close to the average for the month.

Forecast by region: Where will it rain and thunder?

Western and Central Bulgaria: The most serious development of cumulus-rain clouds is expected in these parts of the country. In the afternoon, local short-term rains will fall in many places, accompanied by thunderstorms. The wind will be weak to moderate from the west-southwest.

The most serious development of cumulus-rain clouds is expected in these parts of the country. In the afternoon, local short-term rains will fall in many places, accompanied by thunderstorms. The wind will be weak to moderate from the west-southwest. Black Sea and Eastern Bulgaria: Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with mostly sunny weather. In Eastern Bulgaria, a weak south-southwesterly wind will blow. Towards the end of the day, partly cloudy skies and local thunderstorms are possible along the coast, especially along its northern part. Maximum sea temperatures will vary between 28°C and 30°C, and the sea water temperature will be around 23°C – 25°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the day will start with mostly sunny weather. In Eastern Bulgaria, a weak south-southwesterly wind will blow. Towards the end of the day, partly cloudy skies and local thunderstorms are possible along the coast, especially along its northern part. Maximum sea temperatures will vary between 28°C and 30°C, and the sea water temperature will be around 23°C – 25°C. Mountains: The weather will be unstable in the mountain ranges after noon. Powerful cumulus clouds will develop with short-term rain showers and thunderstorms. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 26°C, and at 2000 meters - nearly 18°C.

You can find more details about the weekly forecast in the reports of the Bulgarian National Television (bntnews.bg), where experts indicate that after these final July disturbances, the weather will gradually stabilize at the end of the month.