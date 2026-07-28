Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, July 28: Sun and heat up to 36 degrees throughout the country

It will be mostly sunny and hot over most of the country, reports NIMH.

After the short-term atmospheric disturbances pass, the weather will quickly stabilize. Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and will remain higher than the average for the month.

On Tuesday night the cloudiness over most of Bulgaria will break and decrease to clear weather. Sunny weather will prevail in the country from early morning. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop mainly over the eastern and mountainous regions, with isolated places where short-term rain is possible.

The wind in the Danube Plain will be temporarily strong from the northwest, while in the eastern half of the country it will blow to a moderate wind from the northeast. Daytime temperatures will remain high, with maximum values in most settlements varying between 31° and 36°. It will remain a little cooler in the northeastern regions and along the Black Sea coast.

On the Black Sea coast the weather will be mostly sunny. The maximum temperatures at sea will reach 26° – 30°, and the sea water temperature will be around 22°–25° with a gust of 2-3 points.

In the mountains conditions will be suitable for hiking before noon, and after noon cumulus clouds will develop with a minimal risk of isolated precipitation in the massifs of Western Bulgaria.