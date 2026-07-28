Law Committee Decides on Machine Vote and "Abroad" District on Second Reading

Today, the Parliamentary Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs will meet for a key meeting to discuss and vote on second reading of the changes to the Electoral Code.

Less than four months before the upcoming presidential vote, the members of parliament will have to shape the final form of the electoral rules, united in a common bill.

The new texts are expected to completely rearrange the electoral process, with the main highlights being the return of the old regime of machine voting, the abolition of the multi-mandate electoral district for Bulgarians abroad and the strengthening of the role of the Central Election Commission (CEC).

What do the main changes to the Electoral Code provide for? code?

The Legal Affairs Committee will consider a joint bill prepared after the merger of a total of four separate projects, previously adopted on first reading. The parties “Progressive Bulgaria“, DPS and “Vazrazhdane“ also submitted additional proposals between the two readings.

The main changes that will be put to a final vote in the committee include:

Restoring the machine vote : It is planned to return the machine voting rules in their form from 2021. Completely paper voting will be held only in smaller settlements where the number of residents is less than 300 people.

: It is planned to return the machine voting rules in their form from 2021. Completely paper voting will be held only in smaller settlements where the number of residents is less than 300 people. Abolition of the “Abroad“ district: The texts provide for the abolition of the independent electoral district outside the country.

Limitations for polling stations abroad : It is proposed to introduce a limit of up to 20 polling stations in countries that are not members of the European Union.

More power for the CEC: A serious expansion of the powers of the Chairman of the Central Election Commission is planned.

Expectations for the debates in the plenary hall

After the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs adopts the texts on second reading, they will be submitted to the plenary hall of the National Assembly for final approval by the end of the week. The topic traditionally causes serious political clashes between the ruling party and the opposition, as the changes are made immediately before the start of preparations for the vote.