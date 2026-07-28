Regional Minister: About 230 certificates of tolerance without a detailed development plan were issued in Varna for the period 2023–2026.

About 230 certificates of tolerance for construction without a detailed development plan were issued in Varna in the period 2023 – 2026. This was announced by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov in an interview with BNT, quoted by BNR.

According to him, the ministry's inspection covered the period from 2023 to 2026 and found that 155 certificates were issued by the Varna municipality, 72 - from the "Primorski" region, and 14 - from the "Mladost" region.

Shishkov pointed out that the relatively lower number in the "Primorski" region is due to the fact that in mid-2023 the regional administration was deprived of the authority to issue tolerance certificates.

The minister stated that the state has conducted the necessary analysis of the case and is ready to provide the collected information to the municipal administration.

If you say that we are not helping the mayor, we can help him in this way - to conduct the analysis and provide it to him. Everything else is his authority, said Shishkov.

According to him, the responsibility for the identified problems lies primarily with the local government and the administration that managed the processes in recent years.

The fact that the administration that he has led in the last three years has allowed all this to happen is primarily the mayor's problem. Of course, the mayor also bears his own political consequences for this, the minister commented.