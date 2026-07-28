A crash involving two cars and a motorcycle occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. today on “Vasil Levski“ Blvd., near the junction with “Dubrovnik” St., the Varna police announced.
The motorcyclist died on the spot. The other two drivers were not injured. Their alcohol and drug tests were negative.
The cars are a "Volkswagen Golf" with Varna registration and a "BMW" with good numbers.
The causes and circumstances that led to the traffic accident are being clarified.
There are police teams in the area, and the section in the direction of HEI is closed to traffic. Traffic is being diverted to bypass routes.
Motorcyclist dies after collision with two cars in Varna
Traffic is being diverted to bypass routes
Jul 28, 2026 17:04 47
A crash involving two cars and a motorcycle occurred shortly before 3:00 p.m. today on “Vasil Levski“ Blvd., near the junction with “Dubrovnik” St., the Varna police announced.