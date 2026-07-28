Yotova thanks Radev and PB for their support

President Iliyana Yotova thanks Rumen Radev, “Progressive Bulgaria“, as well as the citizens and organizations that have expressed their support for her.

“I thank Rumen Radev and “Progressive Bulgaria“ for their trust and support. Ten years ago, we made a commitment to work solely in the interest of Bulgarian citizens, with responsibility to them and loyalty to the Bulgarian Constitution,“ said Yotova.

According to her, over the past decade, they have come a long way together and have shown how important it is for institutions to uphold normality and common sense in Bulgarian politics.

The President also thanked all citizens and organizations that stood behind her.

“I accept this trust with gratitude, but also with a clear awareness of the enormous responsibility“, she pointed out.

According to Yotova, the country faces a serious task that requires unity, not division.

“I believe that together we can continue to uphold statehood, national interest and unity of Bulgarian society“, the President said.