Road conditions and emergency measures of the RIA

The roads of the republican network are passable, but traffic on the main highways is heavy. The „Road Infrastructure“ Agency has introduced temporary traffic organization and emergency safety measures. Repairs and mowing of roadside vegetation are being carried out in sections of the "Trakia" and "Hemus" highways. Temporary restrictions have also been introduced on the "Struma" highway in the Kyustendil region. The Bulgarian Road Administration appeals to drivers to drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed.

(Source: Emergency bulletins on api.bg)

Intense traffic on the borders of Bulgaria

According to the official morning report of General Directorate “Border Police“, traffic is intense at the following points:

GCP “Kapitan Andreevo“ (border with Turkey) – increased traffic at the exit for cars.

(border with Turkey) – increased traffic at the exit for cars. GCP “Kalotina“ (border with Serbia) – heavy traffic at the entrance for passenger cars due to citizens passing through.

(border with Serbia) – heavy traffic at the entrance for passenger cars due to citizens passing through. The border with Romania – traffic across the Danube Bridge near Ruse is operating normally in both lanes. The ferry connections Svishtov-Zimnich and Oryahovo-Beket have temporarily stopped operating due to the critically low level of the Danube River.

– traffic across the Danube Bridge near Ruse is operating normally in both lanes. The ferry connections Svishtov-Zimnich and Oryahovo-Beket have temporarily stopped operating due to the critically low level of the Danube River. On the borders with Greece and the Republic of North Macedonia, crossing is normal at all checkpoints.

(Source: Current information from mvr.bg/gdgp)

Black statistics from the Traffic Police and reports from the Fire Department

The heat is complicating the road and fire situation in the country. Serious accidents have been registered in the past 24 hours:

Disasters in the city: According to data on CAT, the president of the country 25 anti-tank vehicles with a total of 33 wounded citizens . From the beginning of this month, donate 46 souls for the sake of the veche. An example of the same incident is the disaster at AM „Struma“ Four cars were killed and eight were injured in the Boboshevo region.

According to data on CAT, the president of the country . From the beginning of this month, donate 46 souls for the sake of the veche. An example of the same incident is the disaster at AM „Struma“ Four cars were killed and eight were injured in the Boboshevo region. Statistics for the fire:Equipment at the Main Directorate „Fire safety and protection for the population“ sa reacted to 178 signals and sa126 fires were extinguishedin the territory of the country over the last 24 hours. One casualty was reported as a result of the elements.

(Source: Oficialni pressinformation on mvr.bg/press)

Условия за туризъм в планините

Planinskata Rescue Service (PSS)km Bulgarskiy Cherven krist sobschava, why resolve the conditions for Planinski tourism in Bulgaria sa good. All elevators and elevators in the resort are working normally. Temperatures in the visokita part vary between 4 and 12 degrees, but on the Stara Planina the spirit is moderate. PSS warning that in the next hour there will be development in the area of cloudiness and short-term prevailing from the rain, but tourists tryabva and badat good ekipirani.