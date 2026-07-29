A pile-up accident on the Struma highway, 8 injured

A pile-up accident occurred last night on the Struma highway in the Boboshevo area, Nova TV reports. Eight people were injured in an accident involving four cars. Fire and ambulance teams arrived at the scene of the accident.

A mother and daughter are hospitalized in Dupnitsa, the mother has a broken pelvis, the daughter has a broken rib. Two other people with minor injuries are hospitalized in Blagoevgrad hospital. There is no danger to the lives of those involved in the accident.

Initially, traffic in the direction of Kulata was closed. Later in the evening, it was restored.

The causes of the accident are being clarified.