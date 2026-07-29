A crash between two trucks closed the Northern Expressway near Sofia, the press center of the Ministry of Interior reported to NOVA. The incident occurred this morning in the section from Iliyantsi to Chepintsi in the direction of "Botevgradsko Shose" Blvd. at around 5:30 a.m.

According to initial information, one of the trucks caught up and hit the truck in front of it from behind. It then hit the guardrail, causing the tractor to separate from the trailer, and the trailer to overturn on the roadway.

There were no injuries, but the road is closed. A detour route has been introduced along II-18 Sofia Ring Road.