MPs vote on rules for election of NHIF leadership

MPs will vote on the rules for election of a governor and second deputy governor of the Health Fund, BNT reports.

The only deputy governor was elected by parliament - this is the former caretaker Minister of Health Asen Medzhidiev. It came to the election of a new leadership after the previous one was dismissed in early July. The MPs' agenda this week also includes a decision on when MPs will go on summer vacation. This is expected to be from August 5 to 23. Before that, they should finally vote on the changes to the Electoral Code and the state budget, which are not yet included in the MPs' weekly agenda.