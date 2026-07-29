Venko Sabrutev: Radev said he would fight the oligarchy, it turned out to be pensioners, mothers and workers

30,000 people signed our petition and demanded that the president veto Budget 2026. Bulgarian society still cannot believe that there could be a worse budget than the one that brought 250,000 people to the protests in December. This was stated to bTV by Venko Sabrutev from "We Continue the Change", quoted by novini.bg.

"The deficit should be 3%, not 5.7%.", the politician added.

According to him, it is unacceptable that the vacations of people who work part-time can be suspended.

Sabrutev also stated that in the opinion of "We Continue the Change" the provision that the government adopted for the TELK decisions is unconstitutional.

He gave an example of the fact that if a signal is filed for a person with a TELK that he has a false certificate, this leads to the immediate suspension of his pension. The victim must prove that he is not guilty and the presumption of innocence, which is enshrined in our constitution, is violated. The second example he gave was regarding the linking of judges' salaries to MPs' salaries.

"Radev said he would fight the oligarchy, but it turned out to be pensioners, mothers and workers," Sabrutev said.