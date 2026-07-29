The presidential elections will be held on October 25th

The presidential elections in Bulgaria will be held on October 25th, it became clear after the regular presidential council of the heads of the parliamentary groups in the National Assembly, BNT reported.

If none of the candidates gathers the necessary support in the first round, the runoff will be held on November 1st.

According to the Constitution, it is the National Assembly that schedules the presidential elections. The vote must be held no earlier than three months and no later than two months before the expiration of the term of office of the incumbent head of state.

The current president's term expires on January 22, 2027, therefore the dates set are in accordance with the constitutional deadlines.

It is expected that in the coming weeks, political parties and initiative committees will officially announce their candidacies for president and vice president, after which the election campaign will begin.