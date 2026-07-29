Assen Vassilev: The government is harmful to Bulgaria

This government is harmful to Bulgaria.

This was stated by the chairman of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev on the sidelines of parliament after it became clear that President Iliana Yotova would not veto the State Budget Law.

"This reduces the institution of the presidency to a press service of the Bulgarian government and Mrs. Yotova to a spokesperson for Mr. Radev", he summed up the situation.

According to him, this budget contains unconstitutional provisions and they, as well as other parliamentary groups, will file an appeal with the Constitutional Court.

"This is the constitutionally assigned role of the presidency - to return for reconsideration provisions that are bad for Bulgarian citizens. Unfortunately, the presidency did not fulfill its constitutional duty. We hope that the Constitutional Court will implement them, but this will happen after these provisions have been in operation for several months", said Asen Vassilev.

According to him, the main problem of this budget is that there are 3 billion, but not for old expenses that are described inside, but for "opaque spending by the Council of Ministers, directly from the plane this time". And one more thing: "over 1 billion for the municipalities will be spent at the discretion of a single person. Every Bulgarian citizen will pay 400 euros between now and the end of the year, 300 of which is not clear how they will be spent because they are not described in the budget," said Vassilev, adding that this is the price of "the inaction and lack of veto on the part of Mrs. Yotova, and this price will be paid by all of us."

The PP leader pointed out that this is a replacement of Rumen Radev's governing mandate. "He was elected with the hope of almost 1.5 million Bulgarian citizens that he would interrupt the opaque governance that the "Zhelyazkov" cabinet "he pretended to give a budget that was better than the budget that brought down the previous government, and we see behavior that makes things worse - more money spent in a less transparent way and a bill that burdens Bulgarian citizens more," said Assen Vassilev.

When asked by reporters whether, from the perspective of time, he regretted having brought down the "Zhelyakov" cabinet, he was categorical: "No! Every cabinet that is harmful to Bulgaria must be brought down as quickly as possible!"