DB: Solving the budget problem lies in electing a president other than Yotova

The vision of "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) on how to solve the problem with the budgets for 2026 and 2027 and how to stop this left-wing populist policy is expressed in electing a president other than Iliyana Yotova. This was said by the MP from the DB, Yordan Ivanov, in parliament, after President Iliyana Yotova announced that she would promulgate the law on the state budget.

"Today we witnessed what happens in the country when all power is in the hands of one party – presidential power, legislative and executive power", Ivanov pointed out.

According to him, there is a complete inability for balance and mutual control between the authorities.

Constitutional appeals will not solve the problem with the 2026 budget. It begins to be implemented immediately, and the Constitutional Court will rule at the end of the year, said the deputy chairman of the parliamentary group of the DB Bozhidar Bozhanov.

"The only long-term way in which wrong decisions related to fiscal policy can be changed is to elect a president other than Iliana Yotova in the next presidential elections, other than one who ensures such a concentration of power," Bozhanov added.