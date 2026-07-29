Martin Dimitrov: The last reasonable move for the 2026 Budget is to be updated in October

The last reasonable move for the 2026 Budget is to be updated in October and thus the deficit can be returned to 3%. This was stated in the program "Live Day" on NOVA NEWS by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Martin Dimitrov.

„Speaking of a possible budget update in October, we say that the deficit can be limited to 3%. We are not saying that it can be zero, precisely because there is a heavy legacy, but it is 3%. There is no need for such a huge infusion of capital expenditures that cannot be spent in the right way”, said the MP.

Regarding the peculiar manager of "Lukoil" Dimitrov pointed out that the ruling party is acting piecemeal. According to him, a number of issues raised by the Constitutional Court are not resolved by the amendments that were adopted today. The deputy from the Democratic Party said that he hopes to clarify when the government of Rumen Radev requested an extension of the derogation.

Commenting on the Electoral Code, Dimitrov said that returning the machine protocol and machine voting is extremely important. According to him, machine voting makes the entire electoral process much more fair. “As for the fairness of the next presidential elections, we will do everything possible to ensure that they are fair, but it is too early to declare them fair right now“, he pointed out.

Regarding the presidential elections in the fall, Dimitrov also said: “We will definitely have a candidate, because it would be a very dangerous concentration of power for the president, the prime minister and the majority in parliament to look in the same direction and not have a corrective. This was also seen today by the non-veto by Iliana Yotova“, he said, referring to the head of state's refusal to veto the 2026 Budget.

“We will do everything possible through a strong candidacy for Bulgaria to have a president who will be a corrective to all that is happening and guarantee the country's pro-European path“, Dimitrov also said. The MP pointed to Andrey Gyurov as an example of a strong presidential candidate, but did not want to comment further before a final decision has been made.