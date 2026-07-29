Anton Kutev: They tried to discredit Yotova and provoke protests

After Iliana Yotova's decision not to return Budget 2026 for new discussion, the political debate is far from over. Why did the president take this step?

"This is a pre-election idea. Who are those who want to hurt her working for? We have no other candidate. These are now empty words. The scene with Yotova was made with the aim of discrediting the presidential elections. Ms. Yotova will be independent because she is like that as a person, as a character. She leaves her mark and is not manageable. Many people know that they will not be able to interfere in her work," said the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Anton Kutev in "Denyat ON AIR".

He noted that he had not heard a single explanation why he should impose a veto, there is no illegality in the budget here. According to Kutev, it is important that the vice president in a pair with Iliyana Yotova be elected by "Progressive Bulgaria".

"The entire victory and the trust behind "Progressive Bulgaria" were largely created by Radev, he earned the victory," the MP emphasized to Bulgaria ON AIR. Kutev believes that the Constitutional Court will confirm that there are no unconstitutional texts in the budget, and that the state's money is distributed according to the rules.

The MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" is of the opinion that a potential veto would only lead to ongoing economic problems in the country.

"We are making the possible budget, we have explained it thousands of times. We cannot change the essence in the second half of the year. Our budget will come in 2027. This budget was imposed by the previous government, not just the previous one," Kutev specified and added: "The prosecutor's office was an exceptional obstacle to having a normally functioning judicial system. Our goal is not to replace one oligarchy with another. The goal is to introduce order and for it to apply with equal force to the past, present and future. We need prevention - everyone should know that they are in danger if they steal," Kutev insisted. According to him, a large part of the mayors have not paid the companies and let them work, but they want to return at least the VAT to them.

"We have no chance but to dismantle all of this. I am convinced by Radev's actions that this is the goal. The question is how much time and capacity will suffice. The intention of this government is to stop the previous practices and create a working state. If the rules are violated, nothing will come of the administration of justice," the MP from the PB also said.

"It is clear to me that people expect more from us and we must work faster. We must make the necessary changes. We will not fail. Yes, we have a new parliamentary group, people have difficulty joining. In 3 months, no one has become an MP. We are putting enormous efforts into preparing these people," explained Kutev.

We reduced the deficit to 5.7%. We could have reduced the deficit to 3%, but that would have meant a huge part of the state's mechanisms would stop working. Kutev pointed out that the opposition is eagerly awaiting the protests because "they have been overthrown several times with protests." "They are provoking these protests in the hope that they will overthrow the government. They are impatiently waiting to lie down on the pavement," the MP pointed out. Kutev denied that the decision about the American aircraft at the "Bezmer" airbase was made by the government under pressure.

"We removed them from the civil airport in Sofia, their place is in NATO airports. We have a contract with the US since 2006, which is a strategic partner. Our defense cannot protect Bulgaria alone, unfortunately. We comply with the contracts with the allies. This is only good for Bulgaria, it is about defending Bulgarian interests," concluded the PB MP.