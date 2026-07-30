The first candidacies for the new SJC are clear

The first candidacies for the new SJC are already a fact. The judge from the Administrative Court in Varna Vasil Pelovski and the prosecutor from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office Marinela Toteva have been proposed as elective members of the personnel body of the judiciary.

The nominations have been published on the website of the Supreme Judicial Council within the framework of the procedure for the election of new members of the SJC from the professional quota of judges, prosecutors and investigators.

Vasil Pelovski - a judge at the Administrative Court - Varna - has been nominated as a representative of the judicial quota. His candidacy is supported by 22 judges from the Administrative Courts in Varna and Burgas, as well as from the District Court in Varna.

The reasons for the proposal state that Pelovski possesses high professional and moral qualities, extensive administrative and legal experience and in-depth knowledge of the work of the judicial system. He has over 17 years of legal experience, and over the years he has held expert and management positions in the District Administration in Dobrich, the Sofia Municipality, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the administration of the Supreme Judicial Council, and is currently serving as a judge in the Administrative Court - Varna. According to the submitters of the candidacy, he is distinguished by unquestionable professional integrity, independence and ability to responsibly perform the functions of a member of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The first nomination for the prosecutor's quota is to Marinela Toteva - a prosecutor in the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office. She was nominated by 20 prosecutors from the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office and the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia.

Those who supported her candidacy point to her nearly 30 years of legal experience in the prosecutor's office and her extensive practical experience. Her professional career began as a junior prosecutor in the District Prosecutor's Office - Sofia, passing through various levels of the prosecutor's office, including the Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office, where she headed the "Administrative and Judicial Supervision" department until its closure in 2023. She is currently a prosecutor in the specialized department of the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor's Office.

The reasons also emphasize that as a member of the Commission on Attestation and Competitions at the Prosecutor's College of the SJC, Marinela Toteva has gained significant experience in the field of career development and disciplinary practice of magistrates. According to the petitioners, she enjoys an impeccable reputation, proven integrity and independence, and her professional qualities and management experience will be a valuable contribution to the work of the future composition of the Supreme Judicial Council.