The joint laboratory for research and development between the state-owned company “LB Bulgaricum“ and the Japanese corporation “Meiji“ will be ready by the end of the year. The successful implementation of the project will contribute to the development of scientific research and technological cooperation between the two companies and will have a positive impact on the bilateral economic partnership. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting with representatives of the company “Meiji“.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Bulgaria is determined to make up for the time lost due to the political crisis and to continue developing its excellent relations with its Japanese partners. “Meiji is not only strategic partner. The company is Bulgaria's ambassador in Japan, because through you the name of our country enters every Japanese home“, Rumen Radev pointed out.

The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the results of the joint work of “Meiji“ and “LB Bulgaricum will soon be visible, namely - new scientific discoveries and development of innovative functional foods and probiotics. The Prime Minister added that the new joint research center will contribute even more to building the good image of our country in the Asian country.

For his part, Bunjiro Yao, president and representative director of the Japanese company, said that this cooperation will build on the existing partnership and create new opportunities of mutual benefit for both countries. He added that the corporation intends to distribute Bulgarian yogurt not only in Japan, but also in other Asian countries.

During the meeting, Rumen Radev also highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and Japan, pointing out that the share of Japanese investments in our country continues to grow and covers more and more areas. The Prime Minister also emphasized the potential for expanding mutual partnership in the fields of energy, electronics, and artificial intelligence.