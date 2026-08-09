Emergency report: Road conditions, fires and traffic in Bulgaria

Sunday begins with a complicated situation throughout the country. The strong summer tourist flow, combined with high temperatures and the danger of local fires, requires increased attention from drivers and tourists. As of 7:54 on August 9, 2026, state institutions came out with the latest operational data.

A heavy assessment from the Traffic Police and the Fire Department

The black statistics on the roads continue to grow. According to data from the 24-hour bulletin of the Ministry of Interior (mvr.bg/aktualna-informacija/patna-obstanovka), 32 serious accidents have been registered in the country over the past 24 hours. As a result of the incidents three people died and others 37 were wounded with varying degrees of injuries. The Traffic Police remind that since the beginning of the year the number of road fatalities has been higher compared to the same period last year.

Firefighters have also been working at full speed due to the ongoing heat. The teams of the General Directorate “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (mvr.bg/gdpbzn) have responded to a total of 180 accident reports. A total of 141 fires. Direct material damage has occurred 21 fires, and no material damage (mostly dry grass, bushes and waste) were registered 120 fires.

Restrictions on RIA and border traffic

In order to ease traffic at the end of the weekend, the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (api.bg) is introducing a temporary organization. On Sunday, from 16:00 to 20:00, the movement of heavy goods vehicles over 12 tons is restricted in key directions, including on the “Struma“ Motorway and road I-1 in the direction from the “Kulata“ border checkpoint to Sofia. The alternative bypass route for TIRs is through Simitli – Gotse Delchev – Kulata. In the afternoon, at temperatures above 35°C, trucks over 20 tons will be stopped in certain areas to protect the asphalt pavement.

Traffic on road II-21 Silistra – Ruse in the Tutrakan region is temporarily disrupted due to a serious accident, with traffic being redirected through the city street network.

Passage through almost all border checkpoints is busy. Traffic is intense at the exit for passenger cars at the “Kulata“ and “Makaza“ border checkpoints to Greece, as well as at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ and “Lesovo“ border checkpoints on the border with Turkey. Columns of waiting cars are also forming on the Bulgarian-Romanian border at the Danube Bridge in Ruse and Vidin.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The mountain rescue service reports that the morning conditions for tourism in the mountains are good, but the weather poses serious risks. Warm summer weather is expected with temperatures on the peaks around 20 degrees, and in the lower mountain parts - up to about 30 degrees.

However, meteorologists warn that in the afternoon the atmosphere over the mountains will become extremely unstable. Local cumulonimbus clouds, short-term precipitation, strong thunderstorms and the risk of hail are expected. Rescuers advise tourists to finish their hikes before noon and to avoid open ridges and high peaks in the second half of the day.