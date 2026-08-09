End of the lev, from today only in euros

On August 8, the one-year period for mandatory dual indication of prices in levs, in addition to euros, ended.

At their discretion, traders can continue to indicate the lev equivalent of prices, but only for informational purposes.

The dual indication of prices in levs and euros was a temporary measure that aimed to help consumers get used to the new currency more easily and to prevent unfair price increases by traders.

If from today they continue to voluntarily indicate the lev equivalent, it must be clearly evident that the price in euros is the only selling and payable price, and the value in levs is only a reference nature.

Prices in euros and levs must be clearly and correctly displayed, in a manner that does not mislead consumers. They must bear in mind that currency conversion must be carried out at the official fixed rate.

The Euro Introduction Act does not provide for a special transitional period regarding the use of menus, catalogues, price lists, brochures and other printed materials with dual prices after the expiry of the dual price indication period.

However, this does not mean that all such materials must be destroyed or completely reprinted from today onwards. They can continue to be used when the price in euros is the current payable price, and the lev value remains reference and non-payable.