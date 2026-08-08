Ministry of Interior on the drone: The investigation continues, the remains will be given for expert examination

Procedural and investigative actions continue in the area of the border checkpoint (BCCP) "Kardam" in connection with the discovered unmanned aerial vehicle. The remains of the drone will be seized and provided for subsequent expert examination, and a check for traces of explosives and mixtures will also be carried out. This was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Interior.

A team for countering bomb terrorism from the Directorate "Specialized Operations and Combating Terrorism" is working on site at the General Directorate of “Gendarmerie, Special Operations and Combating Terrorism“.

The Ministry of Interior indicates that according to initial data, it is an unmanned aerial vehicle of the “Maya“ type. Additional examinations are pending to establish all the circumstances surrounding the case.

Earlier today, at a briefing at the Council of Ministers, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced that a drone had entered our airspace and exploded 100 meters inside the Bulgarian border from the direction of Romania. The incident occurred at 8:10 this morning, 200 meters from the former checkpoint between Bulgaria and Romania at Kardam and 1,000 meters from our compressor station on the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline.