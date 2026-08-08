Today's entry and subsequent explosion of an unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) 100 meters inside the Bulgarian border near the village of Kardam caused a wave of urgent analyses and positions in neighboring countries and countries involved in the conflict.

According to official data, the incident occurred at 08:10 in the morning, about a kilometer from the compressor station of the strategic Trans-Balkan gas pipeline.

The Ministry of Defense in Sofia has come up with an initial analysis, according to which it is a decoy drone “Maya“, actively used by the Ukrainian armed forces, with no evidence of a deliberate strike. However, international reactions range from official detailed denials of detection to sharp expert comments.

Bucharest: “Our radars did not detect anything“

Romania reacted the fastest at the official level, as Sofia announced that the aircraft came from its direction.

Official position: The Ministry of National Defense of Romania (MapN) categorically stated through an official press release distributed by the state agency Agerpres (www.agerpres.ro) that the country's radar systems did not record any violation. The statement states that in the time interval surrounding the incident “no movements of air targets were registered that would indicate a possible trajectory through the national airspace towards the territory of Bulgaria“.

The Ministry of National Defense of Romania (MapN) categorically stated through an official press release distributed by the state agency Agerpres (www.agerpres.ro) that the country's radar systems did not record any violation. The statement states that in the time interval surrounding the incident “no movements of air targets were registered that would indicate a possible trajectory through the national airspace towards the territory of Bulgaria“. Media and military experts: Journalists from the Romanian media group HotNews (www.hotnews.ro) recall that the incident comes just two weeks after the Romanian Air Force was forced to scramble F-16 fighter jets for three consecutive days in late July to shoot down Russian "Shahed" drones along the Danube. Romanian military analysts on security platforms emphasize that the low flight altitude makes such devices invisible to the existing NATO radar network in Southeast Europe. Experts added to HotNews that this case requires urgent strengthening of radar coverage along the entire eastern flank of the Alliance.

Kiev: Analysis of hybrid threats and specifications of “Maya“

The Ukrainian side is considering the incident in the context of the ongoing war and the increasing pressure on NATO's eastern flank.

Media coverage: The leading Ukrainian publication “Ukrainska Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua) published a detailed report on the incident, emphasizing that the drone exploded near the Vertical Gas Corridor - a critical infrastructure carrying non-Russian gas to Central Europe and Ukraine. International analysts told Euronews (euronews.com) that the incident near Kardam appeared to be a direct result of defensive actions by the Ukrainian army, rather than a deliberate Russian attack on NATO territory.

The leading Ukrainian publication “Ukrainska Pravda“ (pravda.com.ua) published a detailed report on the incident, emphasizing that the drone exploded near the Vertical Gas Corridor - a critical infrastructure carrying non-Russian gas to Central Europe and Ukraine. International analysts told Euronews (euronews.com) that the incident near Kardam appeared to be a direct result of defensive actions by the Ukrainian army, rather than a deliberate Russian attack on NATO territory. Military bloggers and technical data: In Ukrainian channels in Telegram and the specialized portal „Military“ (militarnyi.com.ua) actively discusses the hypothesis of the use of a decoy drone "Maya" and reveals its specifications. This type of device is designed extremely cheaply from plywood and plastic with the aim of hybrid overloading the Russian air defense. To look dangerous, they use special Luneberg lenses that simulate the radar signature of a real large attack drone. Military observers in "Militarny" add that their massive launch aims to reveal the enemy's positions, but the jamming of GPS signals and electronic warfare (EW) equipment in the Black Sea region often causes these machines to lose course and fall into allied territory.

Moscow: “Another provocation to involve NATO“

The Russian reaction is moving along the line of official distancing and accusations against Ukraine of its inability to control its weapons.

State media and analysts: Russian news agencies such as TASS (www.tass.ru) and RIA Novosti promptly quoted the Bulgarian Defense Ministry's statements that the drone was of Ukrainian origin. Russian political analysts commented on state television programs that the incident proves the “uncontrolled proliferation of combat UAVs by Kiev“.

Russian news agencies such as TASS (www.tass.ru) and RIA Novosti promptly quoted the Bulgarian Defense Ministry's statements that the drone was of Ukrainian origin. Russian political analysts commented on state television programs that the incident proves the “uncontrolled proliferation of combat UAVs by Kiev“. Z-bloggers and experts: Influential Russian military correspondents on the Internet express the opinion that Ukraine is deliberately or due to a technical error directing aircraft towards NATO countries in order to trigger Article 5 of the Washington Treaty or to force the pact to close the airspace over the Black Sea. They also cite as an example the recent incidents with falling debris in Poland and Latvia.

Brussels: NATO officials are monitoring the situation

The incident quickly reached the Alliance headquarters. NATO representatives commented to Reuters (reuters.com) that they are in constant contact with the Bulgarian and Romanian authorities. Brussels emphasizes that while the incident is not considered a targeted attack, the increased incidence of military debris in the Black Sea region requires increased vigilance and additional air defense coordination among allies.