Weather today, forecast for Sunday, August 9: Heat and storms

Шwill be mostly sunny and hot, but with developing cumulus clouds and local thunderstorms.

Maximum temperatures in most of the country will remain high, reaching between 33°C and 38°C in places. In the capital Sofia, thermometers will read around 33°C. Atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for the month with a slight increase trend.

Forecast by region: Where to expect precipitation and hail?

On Sunday night, the weather will be mostly clear, with temporary increases in cloudiness over Northwestern and Central Northern Bulgaria, where it will rain in some places.

Before noon, over the western half of the country, and in the afternoon over the eastern half, strong cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will develop. According to data from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (weather.bg), short-term precipitation and thunderstorms are expected mainly in Southwestern and Central Southern Bulgaria. In these regions, forecasters also warn of hail conditions.

The wind in most of the country will be weak to moderate, oriented from the east-northeast, and in the Danube Plain and Eastern Bulgaria it will strengthen.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast and in the Mountains