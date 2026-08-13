NRA and CPC carried out a record number of inspections in connection with the euro

A record number of inspections were carried out by the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) in the last year in connection with compliance with the provisions of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro in the Republic of Bulgaria (ZVERB), the two institutions announced at a joint press conference today.

37,955 inspections were carried out, during which 2,755 acts of administrative violations were drawn up and 1,598 penalty orders were issued for a total of 3,261,657 euros.

„Traders in all main economic sectors were inspected – food and non-food stores, gas stations, parking lots, car washes, restaurants, stock exchanges and markets, etc.“, announced Hristo Markov – Deputy Executive Director of the NRA.

In addition to unjustified price increases, during each of the inspections, the NRA fiscal inspectors also monitored whether the issued fiscal receipt indicated the total amount of the purchase in euros and leva, as well as the BNB's fixed exchange rate of the leva against the euro.

“The CPC inspectors monitored the correct and correct indication of prices, currency conversion and rounding when calculating amounts from one currency to another, as well as unfair trade practices.“, Alexander Kolyachev pointed out in turn – Chairman of the NRA.

Kolyachev emphasized that the analysis of the results of the inspections carried out last year indicates that constant control is necessary, which should be not only punitive, but also preventive. He confirmed that the NRA's inspections for unjustified price increases continue with priority on essential goods and aimed at consumers from vulnerable groups. Hristo Markov stated that the NRA will provide assistance if necessary.

The record number of inspections by the NRA and the NRA is evidence of the enormous efforts of the institutions involved in monitoring compliance with the legislation and ensuring a smooth transition to the single European currency.

Zoya Gabrovska – Deputy Executive Director of the NRA, announced that as a result of the NRA's control actions within the framework of the Summer Control Campaign, 55 commercial sites have been placed under surveillance. Of these, 40 are in the Burgas region, the remaining 15 – in Varna region. If significant violations are identified, another type of control action will be taken - checks to establish facts and circumstances, audits, etc.

Both institutions call for civic activity, as signals for unjustified price increases should be submitted to the Consumer Protection Commission, and for violations of tax and social security legislation - to the National Revenue Agency.