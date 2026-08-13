Putin gave Trump a gift - and will hope for something in return

Vladimir Putin has taken the unusual step of sanctioning the release of a foreign prisoner without receiving one of his own in return. His motives are likely linked to the war in Ukraine, which is causing him increasing problems at home, writes Sky News.

Russia has released an American war veteran who spent more than four years in prison in inhumane conditions on controversial charges and who was said to be seriously ill and at risk of dying. The former Marine is Robert Gilman. But in this case, there was something unusual.

When Russia releases an American citizen from prison, the United States usually hands someone over in return.

But this was a one-way street. After more than four years behind bars, former US Marine Gilman was released by Russia, and no one has gone the other way.

This is highly unusual. Moscow rarely gives anything for free. So why did Vladimir Putin agree to this?

According to Sky News, Putin wants to curry favor with the White House in the hope that it will bring him diplomatic dividends.

According to an unnamed US official quoted by “Reuters“, the Russian president approved the release of the former Marine as a “goodwill gesture“.

Gilman's release comes at a time when Russia's war in Ukraine is causing problems on Russian soil. Drone attacks deep inside Russia are becoming more frequent. Repeated strikes on oil refineries are hurting the economy and drawing unwanted attention to Moscow’s military woes.

Four and a half years on, there is still no end in sight to the conflict. US-brokered peace talks are a distant memory after Donald Trump launched his own war on Iran. To make matters worse for Moscow, the US president appears to have warmed up to Volodymyr Zelensky. Just think of the red carpet in Alaska that Trump rolled out for Putin, and it seemed the US would accede to Moscow’s demands.

Gilman’s release is Moscow’s attempt to revive relations and turn things around in a Russian direction. The aim is to portray Putin as a reasonable partner with whom Trump can do business.

For now, it’s a gift, but Russia will undoubtedly be hoping for something in return.