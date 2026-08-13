Burgas will be the host city of Eurovision 2027 (VIDEO)

Burgas beat Sofia in the race to be the host city of „Eurovision 2027“.

BNT Director Milena Milotinova announced this during a special live broadcast, where she announced that the contest will be held on May 11 and 13, respectively, when the two semi-finals will take place, and the grand finale will be on May 15, 2027, Saturday, at „Arena Burgas“.

The live broadcast was specially attended by the mayor of Burgas - Dimitar Nikolov, who announced what changes will take place in the city so that it can absorb the tourist flow, as well as the delegations of the participating countries.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for six more preview shows, which will take place between Monday, May 10, and Saturday, May 15, 2027. All those wishing to purchase tickets must register as a Eurofan in order to gain access to the sale once it begins. Further information about the ticket sale will be announced in the coming months.

During the week of the contest, Burgas will also host a rich accompanying program. More details about the Eurovision Village, EuroClub and the overall cultural and entertainment program will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

BNT's ambition is to “Eurovision 2027“ to be much more than an event held in one city. The accompanying program will include Sofia, Plovdiv and Varna - the other three cities that participated in the process of selecting the host city, including their enthusiasm, ideas and commitment that they demonstrated during the procedure.

Burgas is the host city, but Bulgaria is the host country.

A major mission of BNT is, through “Eurovision 2027“ to present to millions of viewers and visitors from Europe and beyond the diversity of Bulgaria - its cities, culture, music, nature and people.

“It was intense, it was contested, congratulations Burgas for that! You won many responsibilities, and the big winner, I hope, will be the numerous international audience that will visit Burgas. The selection marks the beginning of the next key stage in Bulgaria's preparations to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. BNT, EBU and Burgas will have to work intensively together to organize a contest that will meet the high expectations of millions of viewers around the world. I am convinced that Bulgaria will be a worthy host of the biggest music television event in Europe and will show the best of its culture, hospitality and professionalism, said Milena Milotinova, Director General of BNT.

Martin Gree, Director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We are extremely happy that Burgas will be the host city of the Eurovision Song Contest 2027“. Burgas will bring something truly special to the Eurovision Song Contest“. It is a dynamic and welcoming city on the Black Sea coast with a strong musical and cultural identity, which has the ambition, infrastructure and passion needed to welcome the big “Eurovision“ family. For the first “Eurovision“ contest to be held in Bulgaria, we want to create something that brings a true Bulgarian spirit and at the same time is inimitably “Eurovision“ - a celebration that unites people through music. We thank all the cities that demonstrated such great enthusiasm with their applications to host the first “Eurovision“ in Bulgaria.

Together with BNT, Burgas Municipality and our partners from all over Bulgaria, we look forward to creating an unforgettable “Eurovision“ week in May and welcome the world to Burgas.“

We are now a team that will turn the next edition into an unforgettable experience

„It is an extraordinary honor for us to host the Eurovision Song Contest 2027. Thank you to BNT and EBU for the trust! We are now a team that will turn the next edition of the contest into an unforgettable experience for both the participants and the hundreds of millions of viewers around the world.

As the center of the Bulgarian southern Black Sea coast, Burgas has the most modern hall in Bulgaria, unique hotels, transport links and undeniable infrastructure and natural resources. The Burgas region team includes all municipalities, institutions, universities, schools, cultural organizations, artists, volunteers and local businesses. This is not just a city hosting. This is the hosting of Bulgaria, of an entire huge and inspired community.

Our goal is for Europe to feel Bulgaria through Burgas! Welcome to Burgas!“, said the mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov.

Burgas was selected after a highly competitive, multi-stage process for selecting the host city, conducted by BNT in close cooperation with the EBU. A specially established international working group, including representatives of BNT, EBU and international experts who have worked for “Eurovision“ in recent years, reviewed the submitted documentation, visited the proposed venues, held additional meetings with the municipal teams and numerous working sessions throughout the entire evaluation process.

The evaluation covered five key areas: the proposed infrastructure, venues and technical requirements; the city's commitment and its organizational and financial capacity; safety, security and sustainability; transport, mobility, accommodation options and operational logistics; as well as the concepts for activating the city, branding, communication and the overall “Eurovision“ experience. Four cities – Burgas, Varna, Plovdiv and Sofia – participated in the process for selecting the host city. Each of them presented a professional concept, strong ideas and demonstrated a serious commitment to the opportunity to host the contest.

The final stage of the procedure was reached by Burgas and Sofia, who were invited to further develop their proposals and present additional concepts and detailed plans for the organization of the event. Both finalist cities presented extremely strong and competitive applications, which made the final selection particularly difficult.

Burgas won with a strong overall proposal, combining the necessary for „Eurovision“ potential of the hall and technical infrastructure, accommodation capacity, transport and international connectivity, strong commitment from the Municipality and a clear vision for making the entire city part of the „Eurovision“ experience.

As a public media, EBU member and host television of „Eurovision 2027“, BNT will have a leading role in the preparation and organization of the contest in partnership with the EBU.

„Eurovision 2027“ is expected to attract thousands of international visitors, participating delegations and representatives of international media, and the television and digital audience to reach millions of viewers in Europe and beyond.

For Bulgaria, hosting the „Eurovision“ represents an exceptional opportunity for international visibility and to showcase the country's culture, creative potential, hospitality and tourism opportunities.

The selection of a host city is therefore not the end of the process, but the beginning of a much larger national and international project. BNT will build on the ideas, enthusiasm and commitment demonstrated by the four candidate cities and will include the remaining participants in the accompanying program of „Eurovision 2027“.

Burgas is ready to welcome „Eurovision“. Bulgaria is ready to welcome Europe.

Economic and tourism effects for Burgas

The experience of recent host cities shows the significant effect that hosting „Eurovision“ can have far beyond the stage, turning the competition into a platform for showcasing the city and country to audiences around the world.

In 2023, the competition brought Liverpool an economic impact of €66 million, in 2024 - €40 million for Malmö, and in 2025 - €58 million for Basel, with published data suggesting the total economic impact for Switzerland has reached €272 million.

Vienna is already reporting significant results from the competition in 2026 - 88,000 additional visitors, 160,000 hotel rooms sold and an estimated economic effect of EUR 57 million.