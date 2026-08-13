Iliana Yotova: We have a chance to show the proverbial Bulgarian hospitality and attract tourists to the Black Sea

We have an incredible chance to show the proverbial Bulgarian hospitality, to introduce guests to the cultural and historical traditions of the city and the country and to attract them as active tourists to the Black Sea. This was stated by President Iliana Yotova on the occasion of Burgas' choice to host the “Eurovision“ contest in 2027. “I congratulate the people of Burgas on the upcoming hosting of “Eurovision 2027“ and I wish you success in the preparations!“, she wrote.

Earlier today it was announced that Burgas will host “Eurovision“ next year. The two semi-finals will be on May 11 and 13, Tuesday and Thursday. The final will be on May 15, Saturday.

Iotova highlighted that Burgas has long-standing musical traditions and is the birthplace of some of our best artists. She emphasized that the seaside city is also the host of the competition “Burgas and the Sea“.

Miracles come with the love for the Bulgarian sea and the native coast! I believe that next year the dozens of guest performers and thousands of music lovers will also leave with this love, the president added. They will fly away from here with Toni Dimitrova's sigh “Ah, the sea” and with warm memories of the “Burgas Evenings”, sung by “Familia Tonika”, added Yotova.

According to the president, Burgas residents should be proud of their wonderful city and make the best use of the opportunity to host Europe.