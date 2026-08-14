Important for drivers: Road conditions and traffic on Friday

Heavy traffic, key repairs and increased traffic police control marked the road situation in Bulgaria as of 7:00 a.m. on August 14.

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (API) is introducing extraordinary restrictive measures to facilitate movement during the holidays. Meanwhile, „Traffic Police“ and the Fire Department reported dozens of incidents in the country over the past 24 hours due to increased summer holiday traffic and extreme weather conditions.

API Restrictions: Trucks to be banned on August 14

The "Road Infrastructure" Agency (api.bg) reports that today, Friday, restrictions are being introduced for the movement of heavy trucks over 12 tons. The measure will be in effect between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for vehicles traveling in the direction of Burgas on the "Trakia" highway, as well as in the direction of Kulata on the "Struma" highway and road I-1 through the Kresna Gorge. The same restriction will apply on Sunday (August 16) at the same times for trucks heading to Sofia.

Reversing traffic is being introduced in the Simitli area to assist traffic towards Bansko and Greece. Travelers heading towards Kulata will move in two lanes, and towards Sofia - in one.

Phase-wise repair work and clearing of roadside vegetation are being carried out in the emergency lane of the “Trakia“ motorway in Sofia region in the Sofia lane, where traffic must be carried out with increased caution. On the “Hemus“ motorway between 7:00 and 15:00 today, trenches will be cleared at the “Yablanitsa“ junction in the direction of the capital.

Additionally, the RIA warns that tonight from 9:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., traffic on road III-866 Smolyan - Shiroka Laka will be completely stopped for a ceremonial lighting inspection.

Traffic on the borders as of 6:57 a.m.

According to the General Directorate of the “Border Police“ According to the Ministry of Interior (mvr.bg), extremely heavy traffic is observed at the main border checkpoints:

The border with Greece: The traffic is extremely intense at the exit through the “Kulata“ border checkpoint and the Makaza border checkpoint. Travelers are advised to use alternative checkpoints.

The traffic is extremely intense at the exit through the “Kulata“ border checkpoint and the Makaza border checkpoint. Travelers are advised to use alternative checkpoints. The border with Turkey: The pressure and the formation of columns of cars at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint remains intense and the border crossing "Lesovo".

The pressure and the formation of columns of cars at the “Kapitan Andreevo“ border checkpoint remains intense and the border crossing "Lesovo". Border with Serbia: The traffic at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint is intense at the entrance and exit.

The traffic at the “Kalotina“ border checkpoint is intense at the entrance and exit. Border with Romania: The traffic for trucks at the „Vidin“ border checkpoint and the „Ruse“ border checkpoint has increased towards the exit.

Black statistics of the traffic police: Accidents, injuries and deaths

The report of the “Traffic Police“ (KAT) to the Ministry of Interior for the past 24 hours reports a complicated situation with serious incidents on the republican road network. A total of 24 serious road accidents on the territory of the country.

In the incidents during the day three people died, and others 32 people were injured with varying degrees of injuries. In the capital Sofia, 28 minor accidents were registered without seriously injured citizens. Traffic police remind drivers not to use emergency lanes on highways for overtaking.

Fire Department Summary: Extreme Risk of Fires in Bulgaria and Abroad

The Regional Directorates of “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ (GDPBZN) remain in full mobilization. For today, August 14, red code for fire danger and extreme risk of rapidly developing forest and field fires for Haskovo Region and parts of Southern Bulgaria. Over the past day, 8 large fires have been extinguished, affecting over 1500 acres of forest massifs in the country (including Sakar Mountain). Lighting an open fire less than 100 meters from forest areas is strictly prohibited.

The fire service is also paying special attention to Bulgarians traveling to Greece. A huge forest fire is raging on the Halkidiki peninsula (especially in the regions of Kassandra, Sithonia and Aristotelis), leading to a mass evacuation of tourists by sea. Starting today, August 14, the Greek authorities are imposing a complete ban on movement in the forest areas there under threat of a 300 euro fine.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) of the Bulgarian Red Cross (redcross.bg) reports that the morning conditions for tourism in the Bulgarian mountains are all year round good for summer hikes. The weather is clear and calm in the morning hours, but temperatures in the afternoon hours are expected to be high even on the high peaks.

Mountain rescuers advise tourists to undertake hikes early in the morning, to carry enough water, to move only on marked paths and to have charged mobile phones. The lift facilities in the resorts operate on schedule. In the event of an incident, citizens should immediately seek help by calling the emergency number 112.