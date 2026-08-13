Important news in FAKTI on 13.08.2026

Turkish Minister of Transport: Bulgarian companies and specialists will also actively participate in the construction of the “Black Sea“ motorway

Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu told BTA that in the upcoming construction of the “Black Sea“ motorway between Varna and Burgas, both Turkish and Bulgarian companies and specialists will actively participate.

Diana Rusinova: Traffic Police Conducts Checks in Violation of the Law

Road safety expert Diana Rusinova has notified the leadership of the Ministry of Interior of gross violations of the Road Traffic Act (RTA) by Traffic Police officers. On her social media profile, she reports on nighttime checks in Sofia, during which patrols endanger the lives of drivers by purposefully blinding them with flashlights and positioning themselves in explicitly prohibited areas.

Which MP has traveled the most with his official car from the parliament?

The leader of “Vazrazhdane“ Kostadin Kostadinov is the MP who has traveled the most kilometers with an official car at the National Assembly - 18,668 km. This is clear from a report received by the Bulgarian National Radio under the Access to Public Information Act.

Specula with accommodation for "Eurovision 2027": 25,000 euros per night in an apartment in Burgas

Within the first minutes of the announcement of the news that the hosting of the largest music competition in the world will be in Burgas, reservations reached record values.

BBC: The choice of Burgas over Sofia to host „Eurovision“ is a surprise

For some observers of „Eurovision“ It may come as a surprise that the 2027 song contest will be held in Burgas, not the Bulgarian capital Sofia, the BBC notes in an extensive report on the announcement of next year's host city.

Investigators are checking the phones of everyone in the Plovdiv murder group. New arrests are not ruled out

Today it became clear that investigators are checking the phones of everyone involved in the group. Videos filmed months ago are also being reviewed. So it is not ruled out that there will be new arrests in the coming days.

Swastikas and calls for violence on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv after the tragedy with Georgi Kuzev

A few days after the fatal incident on the Youth Hill in Plovdiv, in which Georgi Kuzev lost his life after being beaten by self-proclaimed “pedophile hunters“, the area around the scene of the tragedy remains with visible traces of radical manifestations, reports Bulfoto.

Emilian Gebrev's gunpowder factory proposed as a strategic site

A project to include two private arms companies, including the one connected to the gunpowder factory near Smyadovo, “Karash Invest“ EOOD, in the list of strategic sites for national security has been submitted again for public discussion, BGNES reports. The company is owned by Hristo Gebrev, son of arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, and the change proposed by the Ministry of Economy aims at enhanced protection by the National Security Agency against terrorism and cyberattacks against the backdrop of the shortage of ammunition in Europe.

Rumen Radev: The government is committed to the sustainable development of Bulgarian energy and the preservation of thermal power plants and coal mining

The Bulgarian government is committed to the sustainable development of energy, the protection of people in the sector and the preservation of thermal power plants and coal mining as a sovereign base load. To this end, the government is in constant dialogue with the European Commission regarding the reforms agreed upon over the years in the sector, as well as the scale and speed with which the green transition is being carried out. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting with representatives of the leaderships of the nationally representative trade union organizations of the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (CITUB) and the Confederation of Bulgarian Trade Unions (KT) “Podkrepa“, which took place at the Council of Ministers. The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Galab Donev, Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov and Minister of Energy Iva Petrova.

Iliyana Iotova: We have a chance to show the proverbial Bulgarian hospitality and attract tourists to the Black Sea Coast

We have an incredible chance to show the proverbial Bulgarian hospitality, to introduce guests to the cultural and historical traditions of the city and the country and to attract them as active tourists to the Black Sea Coast. This was stated by President Iliyana Iotova on the occasion of the selection of Burgas as the host of the “Eurovision“ contest in 2027. “I congratulate the people of Burgas on the upcoming hosting of “Eurovision 2027“ and I wish you success in your preparation!“, she wrote.

Georgi Kandev proposed measures against the radicalization of young people

Who is responsible for the radicalization of young people? Georgi Kandev asked this question on his social network profile.

A partial state of emergency was introduced in the area of the explosion near Belitsa

A forested area within a radius of 500 meters from the site of "EMKO" Ltd. near the village of Belitsa, located in the land of the village of Stanchov Han, a partial state of emergency is being introduced in order to ensure complete safety, guarantee the health of people, clear the area by the Land Forces and prevent the entry of outsiders.

Alexander Stoyanov: Burgas Evenings, Clientelistic Networks, Skillfully Woven from Thin Fog…

Burgas Evenings, Clientelistic Networks, Skillfully Woven from Thin Fog…

Eurovision nights in Burgas reached 18,000 euros

Hours after Burgas was officially announced as the host of “Eurovision 2027“, the prices of nights in the seaside city saw an unprecedented jump.

Boyko Noev for EMKO: The investigator from Gabrovo may be good, but the case is beyond possibilities his

What happened with the downed drone and the explosion at "EMKO" in Belitsa is an important test of the authorities' readiness to protect the security of citizens. This issue has been downplayed, said former Defense Minister Boyko Noev in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

The manager of "Lukoil Neftohim Burgas": We expect fuel prices to decrease

The oil for "Lukoil Neftohim Burgas" has been agreed until the end of September, and negotiations are currently underway for deliveries in October. This was said by the special commercial manager of the "Lukoil" group of companies in Bulgaria Evgeni Simeonov at a press conference in Burgas.

Father Gelemenov: Makarenko will fix the Satanists from Plovdiv

„Only Makarenko and the Bible will fix the Satanists from Plovdiv, who lured the boy and killed him for nothing.“ He made such a comment to „Telegraph“ Father Georgi Gelemenov, founder of the first nationalist party in Bulgaria.

Director of the National Revenue Agency: The introduction of the euro went smoothly, without shocks and shock prices

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has carried out 23,420 inspections to ensure compliance with the Euro Introduction Act, reported the Deputy Executive Director of the Revenue Agency Hristo Markov during a joint press conference with the Consumer Protection Commission.

Abrovski: We removed an obstacle to the construction of the “Struma“ motorway in the Kresna region

This morning, an obstacle to the construction of the “Struma“ motorway was removed. This was stated at a briefing by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski, who together with the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Arch. Ivan Shishkov conducted a joint inspection of the bypass road being built in the town of Kresna and the terrain along the route.

New revelations about the beaten 5-year-old child: The father pushed him off a bridge

The condition of the 5-year-old boy, who was admitted to “Pirogov” with a head injury, remains critical. This was announced by the medical facility.