The level of the Danube near Ruse dropped by another 3 cm

The level of the Danube near Ruse has dropped by 3 cm in the last 24 hours. This is shown by the data of the Executive Agency “Research and Maintenance of the Danube River”. Thus, the recorded level is minus 121 cm below the conditional zero.

In the Bulgarian section of the river, the situation remains dynamic, BGNES reports. At Novo Selo, an increase of 1 cm was again recorded, while at the other water gauges the decrease was between 1 and 3 cm.

All restrictions on the draft of vessels for the entire section of the river remain in force.

According to information from the “River Supervision” Directorate, yesterday, a self-propelled vessel got stuck in the fairway in the Batin region. For this reason, passage is severely restricted. A ship will go to the area today to try to help the stranded vessel.

The hydrological situation remains complicated.