Psychologists have launched a petition for a complete ban on TikTok in Bulgaria

A team of criminal psychologists, led by Todor Todorov, has initiated a petition for a complete ban on the TikTok platform in Bulgaria. Specialists from the Assess company insist on restricting access to all social networks for persons under the age of 16 in order to protect children from dangerous content, digital addiction and aggressive challenges on the Internet.

The initiators of the petition, among whom are the authors of the video channel "Behind the Mask", argue their demands with the vulnerability of children in the online space. According to them, the algorithms of the platforms are created in order to keep users' attention for as long as possible, which leads to excessive use and social isolation. Of particular concern is the free access to materials containing violence, self-harm and humiliation.

"We cannot expect children to understand and manage all the risks in the digital environment on their own" - the Assess team states in their reasons to the public and institutions. According to experts, although parents bear the primary responsibility for upbringing, they need the support of the state and the education system.

The petition calls on the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers to take specific legislative steps. The main request is related to the suspension of TikTok's operation on the territory of the country, to the extent that this is permissible under European law.

The specialists also insist on the introduction of an effective mechanism to verify the age of users and block access to social networks for persons under 16 years of age. Among the proposals are the introduction of real liability for technological platforms in case of non-compliance with the rules for the protection of minors, as well as enhanced digital literacy programs in Bulgarian schools.

Criminal psychologists emphasize that the educational system must take a more active role in preventing cyberbullying.

"We need to invest more in education, critical thinking, real communication, sports, culture and social activities, instead of letting childhood be dominated by algorithms that optimize only for attention and time spent in front of the screen", Todor Todorov's team is categorical.

The organizers of the petition specify that their actions are not directed against technologies in general, but aim at their responsible use.

"This petition is not a call against technologies. "It is a call for responsible use of technology and for putting children before profit, algorithms and view counts. Our children have the right to a safe childhood. They have the right to family, education, real communication and an environment in which their development is more important than the algorithm," the appeal concludes.