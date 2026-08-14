Ivan Hristanov joins the race for president

Former Minister of Agriculture and leader of the "Unity" party Ivan Hristanov will run for president. He confirmed this on the air of "Hello, Bulgaria" on Nova TV.

The decision was not spontaneous. "This process began 15 months ago by an initiative committee that worked extremely intensively," said Hristanov.

"In these elections, we must declare a strong, supra-party, civil, popular position for a presidential candidate," he added.

The vice-presidential candidate has been selected, but will be announced when the documents are submitted. Hristanov explained that he has a civil, public and expert profile. “We need a strong public figure, a strong expert who can win the trust of the people”, commented Hristanov.

He added that he has already had dozens of meetings with people across the country.

“While I was in the official cabinet, I was very depoliticized. It will be the same in this campaign”, said Hristanov. He believes that he should remain that way in the presidential cabinet if elected.

”Bulgaria suffered a lot when our presidents were politicized, when they were nominated by party headquarters and the choice was predetermined in several political cabinets”, commented Hristanov. And he emphasized again that his candidacy is civil.

He believes that what we have seen from the presidential institution over the last 25-30 years is disappointing. “The instrument of the veto is extremely important. "When the president has the right to veto and sees that the budget does not defend the interests of ordinary people, and at the same time stimulates oligarchs, he should veto it," he further commented.