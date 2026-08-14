A day in Sozopol costs between 18 and 80 euros

A day in the height of the summer season in Sozopol can cost a tourist from 18 to over 80 euros, not including the cost of accommodation and transport. This wide range was established by the online platform “We, the consumers“ after an on-site inspection in the resort town at the beginning of August. The analysis tracks the usual daily expenses for the beach, food and entertainment, emphasizing the possibility of personal choice for consumers.

“Today we will not talk about scandalous receipts by the sea, the most expensive coffee or the tarator, which can quickly become stars on social networks. We will do something more useful. We will spend a day in Sozopol - and in the height of summer. Not to say what is cheap and what is expensive. And to show that we have a choice throughout the day. And it is this choice that determines how much our vacation will cost“, says Gabriela Rumenova, who is the author of the project.

The choice of tourists begins with stepping on the sand. Free zones offer a completely free stay for those who bring their own beach equipment. In the paid areas, prices vary significantly depending on the location. On the Central Beach in Sozopol, renting an umbrella and a sunbed costs 3.58 euros each, and a table costs 3 euros. On more remote beaches such as “Kavatsite“ and “Smokinya“ prices can exceed 50 euros for a set of an umbrella and two sunbeds. The platform draws attention to the fact that the practice of necessarily renting beach equipment in combination is unfair.

The cost of water and drinks on the beach also depends on the place of purchase. Mineral water is most affordable in supermarkets, where a 1.5-liter bottle costs about 1.20 euros, while ordering from a beach bar is significantly more expensive. Cocktails in more luxurious beach areas can exceed 8 euros. Ice cream by the sea is usually sold with a markup of 30 to 40 percent compared to prices inland.

According to data from “We, the Consumers“, a morning meal can be quite budget-friendly. Yogurt with fresh fruit costs about 1.60 euros, and pastries from coastal kiosks are between 1.20 and 2.50 euros. In a restaurant, a portion of scrambled eggs with vegetables and natural juice reaches 7 euros. The price of a morning cappuccino ranges from 2.30 to 4 euros, depending on whether it is taken on the go or consumed in a restaurant on the beach itself.

For lunch, tourists can choose between fast food kiosks and classic restaurants. Along the promenade, soups are offered for 3.50 to 4.30 euros, salads are around 3.60 euros, and main dishes cost between 1.20 and 1.80 euros per 100 grams. In restaurants, prices are close to those in big cities - salads are from 6 to 9.50 euros, and main dishes start at 8-9 euros. The platform reminds tourists that as customers of an establishment they have the right to use the bathroom completely free of charge.

Dinner offers a similar variety. Ready-made food from the warm display cases of large supermarkets costs less than 1 euro per 100 grams, and after 9:00 p.m. some outlets offer discounts of up to 50 percent. Fast food such as doner or burgers ranges between 3 and 8 euros. For those who prefer dinner with a sea view, a portion of fresh fish with fries and a glass of wine in a restaurant by the port costs around 17.90 euros. Desserts during an evening stroll cost between 2 and 6 euros.

Getting around the resort itself also offers different financial options. A trip with the open municipal bus to the beaches of “Kavatsite“ and “Smokinya“ costs 1.50 euros one way. The standard taxi fare is between 10 and 12 euros, but it is also possible to negotiate a shared ride for 2 euros if the car is already on a course in the same direction.

Accommodation prices start from 40 to 70 euros per night for an apartment, while an overnight stay in a hotel complex starts at 50 euros and can exceed 200 euros.

“If we take stock at the end of the day, we will see that not one large expense determines the vacation budget. It is made by dozens of small decisions during the day: where to have breakfast, where to buy coffee, whether to rent an umbrella... The important thing is to have the opportunity to make an informed choice and not be surprised by our bill, because a vacation is not a competition of who will spend the least or the most“, summarizes Gabriela Rumenova in her analysis.