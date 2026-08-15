Weather on Saturday: Where will there be clouds and what will be the maximum temperatures on August 15?

Forecasters with a detailed forecast for tomorrow: Are we expecting precipitation on the Black Sea coast and in the mountains?

Sofia, August 14, 2026 – During the weekend, the weather in Bulgaria will remain mostly sunny and suitable for walks, with the probability of serious precipitation being minimal, according to the official forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) as of 1:40 p.m. today. Atmospheric pressure will remain higher than the average for the month.

Dynamics of temperatures and cloudiness

On the night of Saturday, it will be clear over most of the country. More significant cloudiness will persist over the extreme southwestern regions and along the Black Sea coast, but without significant precipitation.

On Saturday (August 15), sunny weather will prevail. Around and after noon, temporary cumulus clouds will develop, which will be slightly more significant, but the probability of precipitation remains extremely small.

Maximum temperatures: Between 27° and 32° for most of the country.

Between 27° and 32° for most of the country. Coolest: In the northeastern regions, where thermometers will indicate around 25°–26°.

In the northeastern regions, where thermometers will indicate around 25°–26°. Warmest: In extreme southwest areas – to 32°.

In extreme southwest areas – to 32°. Forecast for Sofia: In the capital, the maximum temperature will be around 27°.

A weak to moderate northeast wind will blow, which will strengthen at times in Southeast Bulgaria.

What will the weather be like on the Black Sea Coast?

For beachgoers on the native coast, Saturday will bring variable cloudiness. It is not ruled out that there will be very light rain on the southern Black Sea coast.

A moderate wind will blow, and in the south a temporarily strong wind from the east-northeast.

Air temperature: 25°–26°.

25°–26°. Sea water temperature: 25°–26°.

25°–26°. Sea Waves: Relatively windy, between 3 and 4 points.

Forecast for the Mountains

In the mountain ranges, the weather will be excellent for tourism. Sunny weather will prevail, with cumulus clouds developing after noon, but precipitation is not expected. The wind will be moderate to strong from the east-northeast, with a tendency to weaken during the day.

At 1200 meters altitude: Around 21°.

Around 21°. At 2000 meters altitude: About 13°.

What's next in the new week?

According to information from the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (BTA) and synoptic analyses, from Sunday the cloudiness will decrease. From Monday the wind will weaken, and the temperatures will start to rise rapidly, returning us to the typical August heat.