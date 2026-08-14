Analysts: Slogans in the program and confusing policies of the Radev cabinet

In over 200 pages, the government presented its priorities for the next 4 years. Today, Prime Minister Rumen Radev also gave an assessment of the first 100 days of the cabinet's rule.

The government's program

"In such programs, it is good to have clear goals with clear tools for achieving them. I have not seen anything like that. I see party slogans. The program envisages the ratio between doctors and nurses to become 1 to 3, but it is not clear how this can be done. There is no general starting point," commented media expert Assoc. Prof. Georgi Lozanov on the show "The Day ON AIR".

He pointed out that life in Bulgaria should be like in Western Europe in order to retain young people.

"A sense of rights, no post-Soviet propaganda and no telling you how to think. The second is to have income. The shadow economy and corruption - but there is nothing in the program except slogans. You need to see where the young people are going and try to make life here the same as it is where they are going. And they are going to Western Europe, not to Moscow."

Sociologist Petko Petkov, who is the executive director of "Gallup International Balkan", in turn pointed out to Bulgaria ON AIR that "there were good things in these voluminous pages, for the minimum wage it is a step forward".

"The first point is "Future for the Young" - it is emptied of content. They need to be worked with in a different way. "We have deadlines set in the document that have already expired," he said.

According to Petkov, the government is trying to show that it has the power and energy to carry out certain actions, but it is communicating it in a controversial manner and "as if enveloped by artificial intelligence."

Ukraine is silent about the drone in Bulgaria - what is our foreign policy?

"Ukraine has nothing to do with it, the problem is who brought this drone to Bulgaria. If it is not a targeted action on the Russian side, it is under the influence of navigation. They should have summoned the Russian ambassador. And we live in "Rumen Radev in the mirror world". The Prime Minister wanted to make a Eurosceptic turn," said Assoc. Prof. Lozanov, adding that the Russian army was an occupation army.

Radev used the sinister murder in Plovdiv to make Russian propaganda, the media expert said.

Petkov is of the opinion that our country is pursuing a diverse and multi-layered foreign policy.

"People are confused by what the government is offering them. We are trying to play the role of more skeptical, but for the Bulgarian public. At EU events we are very peaceful. We are not expressing any positions in an appropriate way and the society is confused", the sociologist analyzes.

Petkov noted that there is another unpleasant moment in the program - to carry out policies with organizations that are not part of the EU.

"This opens the door to other interests and is disturbing."

The Presidential Elections

Ivan Hristanov will run for president and officially enter the battle for the vote on October 25.

"We do not have many candidates and everyone is trying to be more attractive to the audience. Many people may support him, he will win a protest vote. He is an interesting player. In more extreme terms, he may win this vote. We will see how he will behave in the campaign", commented Petkov.

Assoc. Prof. Lozanov said that Hristanov has quite expressive views.

"It is not necessary for him to win, the podium is enough. The candidate will have to start reversing the very strong propaganda pressure on public consciousness. The elections will have another axis - the candidate of the democratic community, on the other side is Rumen Radev", he said.