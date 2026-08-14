Here is what income politicians have declared

The National Audit Office publishes the annual declarations of assets and interests of persons holding public positions, submitted by May 15, 2026, and the introductory and final declarations submitted in the period from January to August 2026, the audit institution reports. Part of the declared amounts are in leva, as they refer to the time before the official introduction of the euro.

President Iliana Yotova has declared 205,314 leva of income from work for the reporting period. She has two credit cards with a limit of 5,000 and 15,000 euros. She also indicated 20,000 euros from the transformation of a bank deposit abroad, 16,000 euros in labor income and 60,000 leva from salary. The amounts were also declared in previous declarations.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev reported 567,000 leva from labor income and 5,650 leva invested in investment and pension funds and equivalent forms of savings and investments. Radev declared that he owns a "Skoda Octavia" car and 288,691 leva as an annual tax base from labor income.

The Chairman of the Bulgarian People's Party (PG) Petar Vitanov made online investments - 100 thousand euros for a portfolio of shares in a Belgian bank. He owns a "Toyota" car, bought in 2024. He has an apartment in Sofia in his name, last year he bought a house with a yard in the Pernik village of Rudartsi for nearly 358 thousand euros with his wife.

GERB leader Boyko Borisov declared that he has three bank accounts in leva accounts. He received 191,166 leva from salaries, 36,041 leva from paid sick leave and unused leave from previous years and another 503,901 leva from labor income.

DPS leader Delyan Peevski recorded that during the reporting period he rented 8 properties - five houses, a studio and garage cells in Sofia. The rent was declared in leva, and the equivalent in euros is nearly 227 thousand euros. He also gave 77 thousand euros for the rent of 5 luxury cars. The properties and cars are not new, they have been declared before.

The co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Ivaylo Mirchev declared 63 thousand euros from salaries, he has 81 thousand euros in his bank account. But last year he bought a "Ford" car for 6,000 leva. The other co-chairman Bozhidar Bozhanov only entered that he received nearly 69 thousand euros from salaries.

The leader of the People's Party Asen Vassilev declared that he owns an apartment of 54 sq m, but purchased it in 2016. He has 40 thousand leva in his bank account and is repaying a loan of 73 thousand leva.

The chairman of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov is a co-owner with his wife of an apartment with a parking space in Varna, acquired in 2019, last year he received a property with the right of use in the Varna village of Konstantinovo. He has a bank account with 13,902 leva in it.

17 members of parliament in this and the previous parliament have not filed their declarations on time.

Over 16,000 declarations of assets and interests have been published and a list with the names of 637 individuals who have not filed declarations within the statutory period, the chamber reports.