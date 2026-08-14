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The case against Blagomir Kotsev returns to the prosecutor's office

The case against Blagomir Kotsev returns to the prosecutor's office

Charges have been brought against him and four other people

Aug 14, 2026 19:13 54

The case against Blagomir Kotsev returns to the prosecutor's office - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

The case against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev returns to the prosecutor's office. A total of five representatives of the Varna Municipality, the Municipal Council and a businessman are facing charges in it. These are municipal councilors Nikolay Stefanov and Yordan Kateliyev, businessman Ivaylo Marinov and the head of the mayor's office Antoaneta Petrova.

We recall that Kotsev is accused of participating in an organized criminal group, soliciting bribes and coercion. According to the state prosecution, about 6% of the money for public procurement was returned to the party coffers.


Bulgaria