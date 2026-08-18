Krum Efremov takes over the embassy of North Macedonia in Bulgaria

Diplomat Krum Efremov will be the new ambassador of the Republic of North Macedonia to Bulgaria. The news was announced today by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of our western neighbor Timcho Mucunski, quoted by BTA.

According to the Macedonian Foreign Minister, the procedure is already at a stage where the name can be made public, since the information is no longer classified.

"When it comes to the ambassador in Sofia, the procedure is already at a stage where classified information is not a question and I can say that our ambassador to Bulgaria will be Krum Efremov - a professional diplomat, one of the highest quality, I would say, diplomats", Mucunski said.

Until now, Krum Efremov heads the Directorate for Economic Cooperation at the Macedonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. In the past, he held the post of the country's ambassador to Ukraine.

The Foreign Minister paid special attention to the relations between the two countries, emphasizing that Skopje and Sofia maintain a continuous dialogue to overcome the open issues on the path of North Macedonia's European integration.

"There has been a constant dialogue from the moment this government was formed until today. There are periods when the dialogue is more intense or less intense, but there is no moment when we do not discuss finding a fair solution within the framework of the positions we have," Timcho Mucunski pointed out.

Asked whether there are signals from Sofia about concessions or whether Skopje is ready to compromise, the Minister was categorical that the boundaries are clearly outlined.

"These are our lines, which we present within the framework of every conversation we have. It is simply not fair for our negotiations to constantly focus on a topic related to our identity, language, history and culture. These are our positions, which have been presented repeatedly to our society and to all international factors," added Mucunski.

In conclusion, he specified that North Macedonia expects a solution that will protect its positions, as well as firm guarantees from the European institutions.