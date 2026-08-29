Two young people from Moldova drowned near Ahtopol

Two Moldovan tourists drowned in the area of an unguarded beach near Ahtopol. The incident happened this afternoon, BNT reported.

The serious incident in Ahtopol occurred after four young people, two girls and two boys, decided to go to an unguarded beach. They are 20-25 years old. Three of them entered the stormy sea.

One boy managed to get to the shore, but the other two were dragged by the sea. The girl's body was recovered by rescuers.

After a large-scale search operation conducted this afternoon, the body of the second victim - one of the boys - was also found and brought to shore.

The case is the latest such incident on the Southern Black Sea coast in recent days, one of which was with the 7-year-old boy from Svishtov, who drowned in the sea near Sozopol.