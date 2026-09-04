Electrohold closed the 19th edition of its summer internship program

The 19th edition of Electrohold's summer internship program ended with practical tasks and teamwork. This year, 70 students and high school students from Bulgaria and abroad applied their knowledge in a real business environment and gained a direct view of various areas of activity of one of the leading energy groups in Bulgaria.

Under the guidance of experienced mentors from Electrohold companies, the interns joined the daily work of the teams, worked on practical cases and projects and developed teamwork and communication skills.

„For us, the internship program is much more than an opportunity for young people to take their first steps in a professional environment. We strive to give them real experience, trust and the opportunity to participate in the work of our teams, as well as to introduce them to the values and responsibilities that lie behind our business,“ said Evgeniya Georgieva, Director of “Human Resources“ of Electrohold Bulgaria.

At the end of this year's edition of the summer internship program, the young people worked in groups on tasks related to energy. The interns also learned about the ERM West campaign #StayAliveChallenge, which draws attention to the danger of risky behavior near electrical facilities in search of popularity on social networks. After presenting the initiative, they developed ideas and suggestions on how the campaign's messages could reach the young audience in a convincing and engaging way. The task gave them the opportunity to apply creativity, teamwork and communication skills to solve a specific case.

All participants in the Electrohold summer internship program for 2026 received certificates for successfully completed internships and shared impressions of their practical experience in the company.

The Electrohold internship program is part of the company's long-term strategy to support the education, professional and personal development of young people in Bulgaria. Over 19 years, over 1,500 students and pupils have completed the company's internship programs. Nearly 250 of them have found employment in the company's companies, with 25 in managerial positions.

Current information about educational initiatives and opportunities for professional development at Electrohold is available on the specialized corporate website “Energy for the Future“ at https://energyforthefuture.electrohold.bg/bg/, as well as on the Facebook profile “Electrohold – Energy for the Future“ /electrohold.bg.