Gyurov to Radev: It was not Europe that chose to be "against" Russia - Russia chose to be against international law

These days, Germany is facing the reality of hybrid attacks over its own territory. This is a serious signal for all of Europe - and at such a moment the choice of partners and positions is of key importance.

This was written on his personal Facebook page by former caretaker prime minister and current presidential candidate Andrey Gyurov.

He commented on Prime Minister Rumen Radev's words during a blitz control in parliament that Bulgaria stands by Germany in response to hybrid attacks, referring to the case of a drone intercepted at Leipzig airport. In response to a question from the second political force about the case, Radev described Russia's actions as reckless, but also raised the question of a possible escalation in the use of long-range weapons. "But isn't it a reckless act for leading European countries to send their long-range weapons, to attack thousands of kilometers deep into Russian territory? What can we expect? Will it stand still or will it respond?", the Prime Minister asked.

"Europe can exist without Russia, but it will hardly exist for long against Russia", the Prime Minister also said.

Here is what else Gyurov shared:

"That is why Rumen Radev's thesis that Europe “will hardly exist for long against Russia” is particularly worrying. Europe did not choose to be “against“ Russia - Russia chose to be against international law when it invaded Ukraine. Sanctions are not an end in themselves, but a way for all of Europe to show that aggression has a price, and to remain united in the face of attempted pressure.

Every government must defend its national interest, but when an EU partner and NATO ally is counting drones over its military facilities, this is not the time for Bulgaria to question its own support for the EU's sanctions policy.

Bulgaria is strong not when it maneuvers between positions, but when it is a predictable partner guided by firm principles. It is precisely consistent support for common European measures, including sanctions, that builds trust, and trust is the most valuable asset and guarantee for our national interest, especially in uncertain times.

In addition, we must not forget that our country is not in the role of a sideline or equidistant observer. Bulgaria has been part of the United Europe for 20 years, our society is economically and socially connected with other European nations as part of the EU, and the actions undermining common European positions by the Bulgarian government are strikes against the foundations on which our development and prosperity rest.

Therefore, I turn to Bulgarian society with concern to appeal to realize the historical moment in which we find ourselves and to assert our place among those who build unity and a common future, and not among those who brought war, destruction and millions of victims back to Europe.