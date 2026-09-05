Three-day mourning in Isperih Municipality, all cultural, entertainment and sports events are canceled

Isperih Municipality declares three days of mourning on the territory of the municipality in connection with the tragic incident that took the lives of two underage girls. The mourning will be in effect from September 6 to 8 inclusive, the municipal administration announced.

During the days of mourning, the national flag, the flag of the European Union and the flag of the Isperih Municipality on all municipal buildings and institutions will be lowered to half-mast.

All cultural, entertainment and sports events organized by the Municipality and its structures are canceled. The municipal administration recommends that local commercial and cultural facilities adapt their activities to the period of mourning, and that planned public events be canceled or postponed as a sign of sympathy and respect for the memory of the victims.

Due to the mourning days, the solemn celebration of the 141st anniversary of the Unification of Bulgaria, planned for September 6 in front of the monument to Khan Asparuh, will not take place. Only wreaths and flowers will be laid at the site as a sign of respect for the work of our ancestors, the municipal administration indicates.

The Municipality of Isperih expresses its most sincere and deep condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, as well as to all who mourn for them. “In this difficult moment, let us be united in our grief and empathy“, the municipal administration stated.

We recall that the Razgrad District Prosecutor's Office is conducting an investigation into the death of two girls - a minor and a juvenile - and their 42-year-old father in Isperih. According to data collected so far, it is a double murder and the man's subsequent suicide. At this point, the investigation does not indicate the involvement of another person in the serious crime.

Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev announced that the father of the two girls, found dead in his home in Isperih, who was found hanged, suffered from a depressive disorder.