Final: GERB will not nominate a presidential candidate

GERB will not nominate candidates for president and vice president for the elections on October 25, 2026, bTV reported.

The decision was made at a meeting of the party's Executive Committee today. The committee's motives largely overlap with the arguments expressed in recent days by the party's chairman, Boyko Borisov.

"If GERB nominates a presidential candidate, this will be the greatest service we can do to Iliyana Yotova," party leader Boyko Borisov told journalists in Arbanassi a few days ago. Then he announced that he was against GERB participating with its own candidate.

“We will not give unsolicited support to anyone“, Borisov stated on September 6 and explained that GERB would decide both whether to nominate its own candidate and whether to support another candidacy.

According to the GERB leader, presidential elections differ from parliamentary and local elections because they must elect a unifier of the nation and supreme commander of the armed forces, especially in times of war and international instability. According to him, among the candidates announced so far, he does not see anyone who fully meets this profile.

Borisov also expressed the opinion that the appropriate president should be a publicly recognizable and respected person, capable of uniting different political and social groups. He gave as an example the possibility that this could be a professor, scientist or public figure whom the society trusts.

According to him, the upcoming presidential elections are close to the last parliamentary elections and GERB should use the time until the local vote to mobilize and strengthen its structures.

“We must mobilize, renew, strengthen the old structures and go to this competition“, Borisov said.