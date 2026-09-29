They are looking for a 49-year-old woman from Yambol

The police are looking for 49-year-old Antoaneta Dimitrova from Yambol. According to her relatives, she left her workplace at noon on September 28 and has been missing since then.

The woman is about 160 cm tall, with a thin build, a light oval face, long black curly hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing a dark jacket, light blue jeans and black sneakers with white soles.

The police and the relatives of the wanted woman ask anyone who has information about her whereabouts to call 112 or the nearest police station.