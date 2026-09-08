7,000 students take remedial exams

The remedial exams are also indicative of the poor results of the students. 7,000 students took remedial exams in Bulgarian this summer across the country. Tomorrow is the exam in mathematics and natural sciences. How they explain the poor results in Blagoevgrad is explained by Yordanka Bakalska, who is in a school where nearly 10 percent of the students take remedial exams.

The data from the autumn remedial session outlines serious shortcomings of the students. Over 7,000 students took the matriculation exam in Bulgarian again. Another 1,138 high school graduates took remedial exams in a specialized subject. Remedial exams are being held in the country until the end of the week for students from grades 5 to 11. The situation is most critical in grades 7 and 8, and the lowest scores are in Bulgarian language and mathematics.

In the Blagoevgrad region, the region is at the top of the country in terms of success due to several elite high schools. However, the picture is changing due to vocational high schools and schools in small municipalities, where the number of students repeating a grade in recent years is about 12%. In the Blagoevgrad Vocational High School, 25 out of a total of about 300 students take remedial exams.

Anton Hristov Dragoev, director of the Blagoevgrad Vocational High School “Ichko Boychev“: “In Bulgarian schools, we have started to introduce artificial intelligence for several years - to our aid and to the aid of education. Students rely on him to write their homework more easily and I often notice that they haven't even seriously read what they were asked, but simply "I have homework"... Often there are children who don't want to study a given profession, but they ended up here because we had vacancies, there is no desire for the given profession. This is also a serious reason that repels the student, he doesn't show enough work and doesn't have enough motivation to study."