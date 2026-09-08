The fact that GERB is not nominating its own candidate in the race, in my opinion, is a reasonable move in the current situation. This is what GERB/EPP MEP Emil Radev wrote on his Facebook profile.

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"I worked with Iliana Yotova when she was an MEP and Vice-Chair of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs in the European Parliament. I have no doubts that she is a fighter when national causes need to be defended, and a convinced European in upholding democratic values and the achievements of the EU. In her person I have found a person who is open to dialogue, a fair colleague and an experienced politician.

When 10 years ago I suggested to her that we organize a joint conference to raise the issue of ending the discriminatory Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Bulgaria, she accepted without hesitation. Regardless of our political differences, we joined forces to fight against double standards towards our country and to put on the agenda the need to review the rule of law not for one or two, but for all member states.

Our battle for Bulgaria's full membership in Schengen took years, but all Bulgarian MEPs fought it together. Iliana Yotova actively participated in this process. When it came to Bulgaria's accession to Schengen, I knew that I could count on her, regardless of the fact that I am from the EPP political family and she is from the PES.

Our work has crossed paths and other occasions such as the security challenges after the terrorist attacks in Europe, our country's position on North Macedonia, the development of e-justice and even support for Varna's candidacy for European Youth Capital. When I organized a forum on the digital transformation of justice in 2022, Iliana Yotova was already vice president, but she joined as a consistent supporter of policies in this area.

I joined the Initiative Committee for her candidacy for president with the confidence that I support a responsible statesman. Among the other candidates for the position, I do not see an alternative to the height that the institution requires. Yes, there was a point in the idea of a common right-wing candidate, but it was undermined. Now there is a couple with claims to a right-wing profile, but behind it are parties that are making a policy of denunciations against Bulgaria.

The fact that GERB is not nominating its own candidate in the race, in my opinion, is a reasonable move in the current situation. But does this mean that we should give up our right to choose?!

I am aware that my decision will give rise to speculation, but all attempts to have me written off from GERB and included in someone else's political circles or accounts are completely groundless! I am not changing teams. I have always been a team player and I will remain so.

I am not unfamiliar with the concerns of many GERB members and supporters that the presidential vote could consolidate all power in the hands of one political force, but I believe that Iliana Yotova has outgrown party antagonisms – she proved it with the election of Kiril Valchev as a candidate for vice president. She also has the courage to defend the interests of Bulgaria.

This does not mean that I accept all of her positions uncritically. On the contrary!

I could have kept my support from being public, but if an honest position in politics is a problem, we have clearly moved too far away from normality. It is not in my nature to be a mouse.

We are facing a majority election for head of state and unifier of the nation, and Iliana Yotova has the necessary qualities for the responsibilities of the presidential institution".