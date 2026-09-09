The National Assembly amends the Law on Clean Air

The National Assembly will discuss today, September 9, 2026, large-scale changes to the Clean Air Act (CAA) at first reading. The item is included as a priority in the draft program for the week, official news channels report. The bill was submitted by the Council of Ministers and aims to introduce stricter control over emissions.

The main focus of the amendments is the full harmonization of Bulgarian environmental legislation with current EU requirements. The changes provide for the designation of specific national authorities that will be responsible for the implementation of the new EU Regulation on substances that deplete the ozone layer. According to data from the official website of the parliament (parliament.bg), the bill has already successfully passed the relevant Committee on Environment and Water, where it was approved by a large majority.

According to the reasons presented by the Deputy Minister of Environment and Water Reneta Koleva, the new texts will optimize administrative control. The text also aims to repeal outdated regulations on fluorinated greenhouse gases. Commercial and industrial sites will be subject to increased inspections for the quality of substances released into the atmosphere.

In addition to the environmental changes, MPs will today consider amendments to the Private Security Act and vote on changes to the Tax and Social Security Procedure Code (TSPC), the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency (bta.bg) reports. Regular parliamentary control is also planned.