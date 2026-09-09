Employer from Obzor disappeared with the last salaries of the staff

With the end of the tourist season at the seaside, the problems of some seasonal workers began. Employees at a restaurant in Obzor sent a signal to Nova TV, claiming that they were deceived by their employer and did not receive their salaries for the last month. Each of the workers was supposed to receive at least 2,000 euros, which, however, did not arrive in their accounts. Their attempts to talk to the tenant of the establishment were unsuccessful, because he turned off his phones.

“At the end of the season, the man came out very incorrect. On the last day, when we were supposed to receive our remuneration, he simply did not show up“. This was told in "Zdravej, Bulgaria" Nikolay, who filed the report.

According to him, the employees have repeatedly tried to contact the employer, but without success. “First he said he was in a meeting, the second time he said he would call a little later. The third time he didn't pick up the phone, and then his phones were already turned off”, the man explained. He added that he had signed an employment contract three days ago.

The workers claim that their contracts were for four hours a day, although they actually worked significantly more. One of them says that he was hired as a promoter for the establishment. “The agreement with me specifically was 12 euros per hour in the high season and 10 euros when there is not so much work“, claims Nikolay. According to him, the employer owes him about 2,000 euros.

Two of the other employees worked as cooks and claim that each of them should receive 2,500 euros. “We are contractually insured for four hours in the amount of 310 euros“, explained Emilia. She points out that in the previous month she received 2,500 euros, but for the last month of the season no payment was received.

Another employee claims that his working day lasted from 10 am to 11 pm. “Days off? There is no such thing. We did not have any days off“, he says.

According to the workers, initially the relations with the employer were normal. They found the job advertisement back in November and started corresponding with him. Among the people waiting for their money, there is also a worker who should receive 1,500 euros. He says he only received a 40 euro advance.

Another employee claims he is due to receive around 2,000 euros. According to him, he started work on August 3 and received a maximum of 100 euros in advance for the entire month. The workers sought assistance from the police. “We were at the police station for about three hours. One by one they called us for explanations and we wrote down what exactly happened, how it happened and when“, says Nikolay.

He claims that during his interrogation, the employer contacted a police officer on the phone. “He picked up the phone and spoke to the employer in front of me. I asked: “Is this right for this to happen?“, says Nikolay. According to him, a similar situation also occurred during a visit to the Labor Inspectorate. “Last month, we went to the Labor Inspectorate with another colleague. We submitted applications and wanted to receive information. On the way home, the man called me on the phone and asked why we were at the Labor Inspectorate and what we were doing there“, the man claims.

The workers ask where the employer got information about their visit to the institution and insist that the competent authorities check the case. They also deny the claim that the restaurant was not busy during the season. According to them, the establishment was working actively, and there were many customers.

When asked for comment, the owner of the establishment, Martin Stoyanov, denies the workers' claims. According to him, all employees voluntarily signed contracts for a four-hour workday and received everything they were owed. He provided NOVA with copies of pay slips, which, according to him, prove that the wages were paid. The employer also claims that he did not run away, but that the season is over and he has left Obzor.

However, the workers are adamant that they expect to receive their money. If this does not happen, the employees intend to seek assistance from other institutions.