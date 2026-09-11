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The tension surrounding the Bulgarian National Television (BNT) and the removal of long-time journalist Georgi Angelov continues to grow. The case quickly left the framework of a simple program change and became a central topic for the media regulator and political forces in the country. To September 11, 2026, the scandal has now officially entered the agenda of the parliament and the Council for Electronic Media (CEM).

Chronology of events: How did it get here?

It all started on September 9, 2026, when Georgi Angelov himself announced on his personal profile on the social network Facebook that he had been removed from the air as host and editor of the popular show “History.BG“. He announced that his other show on BNT 2 was also being dropped – “From Europe and Forward“. His decision was announced by the new director of the “Program Content“ directorate of the public media Svetlozara Lazarova.

Angelov himself described what happened as an attempt to be “shut up“, linking it to an edifying ostracization of those who are uncomfortable because of his positions.

Later that day, BNT published an official position on its website (bnt.bg), in which they denied the allegations of a purge. According to the management, a strategic change is being introduced in the new television season, in which the shows are switching to a concept with one permanent host instead of the previous rotation principle.

The media specified that for “History.BG“ the only new concept presented and approved was by Andrey Zahariev. Georgi Angelov was offered the opportunity to develop and present completely new ideas for cultural and educational content.

Sharp political and public reactions

The case immediately caused a serious political response. The coalitions "Continuing the Change" (PP) and "Democrats for a Strong Bulgaria" (DSB) reacted sharply, defining the actions as an attempt at censorship and "recommunization" of the country. PP leader Asen Vassilev announced on Facebook that the formation had already requested the documents on the case and launched an online petition that quickly gathered hundreds of signatures. Atanas Atanasov from DSB stated that the party would refer the matter to the CEM, the European Commission and the European Council for Media Services for violating editorial independence. Over 40 writers, scholars and public figures sent an open letter to Director General Milena Milotinova demanding that the decision be overturned.

The case was also discussed in the parliamentary committee on culture and media on September 10, 2026 The Chairman of the Commission Anton Kutev called on political circles to refrain from interfering in the editorial policy of public media. Minister of Culture Evtim Miloshev also commented on the topic, emphasizing that every journalist has the right to their own opinion, but institutionally they will not take sides in the dispute.

A wave of changes: Diana Lyubenova and leading formats are also falling

The case with Georgi Angelov turned out to be part of a broader reform in the program scheme of BNT, managed by Svetlozara Lazarova under the leadership of Director General Milena Milotinova.

Казусът с Диана Любенова: На 10 септември 2026 г. популярната актриса и телевизионна водеща също обяви в социалните мрежи, че нейното уикенд шоу „Имате среща… с Диана Любенова“ излиза от ефира на БНТ 1. Любенова благодари публично на бившия директор Емил Кошлуков за гласуваното доверие, но не посочи конкретни мотиви за спирането на формата.

Други слизащи предавания: Промените засягат и предаването за международна политика „Светът и ние“ с водещи Евгения Атанасова и Йоана Левиева-Сойър, както и документалния слот „Малки истории“, който се преструктурира.

Новите формати: За да запълни празнотите, БНТ вече подготвя два изцяло нови формата. Първият ще бъде посветен на бизнеса и икономиката, анализиращ отражението на глобалните процеси върху бюджета на домакинствата. Вторият ще постави фокус върху дълголетието, психологията и родителството.

Какво реши СЕМ и какво предстои?

Темата влезе извънредно на заседание на Съвета за електронни медии (СЕМ) на 10 септември 2026 г. По предложение на Пролет Велкова, медийният регулатор взе решение с четири гласа „за“ да изслуша генералния директор на БНТ Милена Милотинова и Управителния съвет на телевизията относно кадровите рокади и планираните промени. Искането на Велкова за изпращане на официално писмо за незабавни писмени обяснения от БНТ обаче беше отхвърлено.

Изслушването няма да бъде свикано на извънредно заседание, а ще се проведе в рамките на предстоящия редовен шестмесечен отчет на ръководството на БНТ пред СЕМ. Членовете на съвета Къдринка Къдринова и Симона Велева призоваха регулаторът да запази неутралност и казусът да не се превръща в политическа истерия в навечерието на предстоящата предизборна кампания. Междувременно, в защита на журналиста Георги Ангелов вече се организира и граждански протест, насрочен за 14 септември 2026 г. пред сградата на БНТ.